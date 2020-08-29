LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Allison Nicole Brinkley and Shane Dexter LaShure, Anderson, Aug. 10.

A boy to Brett Daniel and Katelyn Ann Yoder, Anderson, Aug. 11.

A boy to Meaghan Rochelle Shipley and Coty Lee Adams, Anderson, Aug. 17.

A girl to Sean Zachary and Sara Ann Tomlin, Anderson, Aug. 19.

A boy to Bryttni Sue Boxell, Anderson, Aug. 20.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Michaela Turner, Anderson, Aug. 20.

A girl to Jordan and Brittany Anderson, Yorktown, Aug. 21.

A boy to Patrick and Valerie Richmond, Muncie, Aug. 22.

A boy to Ariel McEntire and Nathan Wiley, Anderson, Aug. 22.

