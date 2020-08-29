Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Allison Nicole Brinkley and Shane Dexter LaShure, Anderson, Aug. 10.
A boy to Brett Daniel and Katelyn Ann Yoder, Anderson, Aug. 11.
A boy to Meaghan Rochelle Shipley and Coty Lee Adams, Anderson, Aug. 17.
A girl to Sean Zachary and Sara Ann Tomlin, Anderson, Aug. 19.
A boy to Bryttni Sue Boxell, Anderson, Aug. 20.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Michaela Turner, Anderson, Aug. 20.
A girl to Jordan and Brittany Anderson, Yorktown, Aug. 21.
A boy to Patrick and Valerie Richmond, Muncie, Aug. 22.
A boy to Ariel McEntire and Nathan Wiley, Anderson, Aug. 22.
