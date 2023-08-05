LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Tyler and Catelyn Writtenhouse, Muncie, July 24.

A girl to Payton Kaufman and Austin Wallace, Anderson, July 24.

A boy to William and Julia Stewart, Anderson, July 25.

A boy to Payton Clark and Bradley Smith, Alexandria, July 26.

A boy to Kaylie Rushing, Tipton, July 27.

A boy to Tierra Jones and Taedejon Collins, Anderson, July 28.

A boy to Alexandria Shockley and Cole Henderson, Muncie, July 28.

A boy to William Carver and Lauren Wright, Anderson, July 28.

A girl to Samantha Miles and Ethan West, Middletown, July 31.

A boy to Jacob and Shannon Muncey, Muncie, July 31.

A boy to Alexandra Mohler and David Lee Hedgecraft, Alexandria, Aug. 1.

A girl to Kalynn Bell and Marvin Burum, Anderson, Aug. 2.

Trending Video