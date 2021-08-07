LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Yasmina Bennett and Jamarious Wynn, Anderson, July 22.

A girl to David and Rachel Roberts, Muncie, July 23.

A girl to Zach and Morgan Lee, Marion, July 25.

A girl to Cody and Chris Schuckers, Anderson, July 26.

A boy to Andrew and Sarah Dimaggio, Alexcandria, July 29.

A boy to Samantha Cline, Anderson, July 30.

A boy to Karla Navarrete and Daniel Church, Alexandria, July 31.

A boy to Ileah Wells, Anderson, July 31.

A girl to Elia Enid Rodriguez, Anderson, Aug. 1.

