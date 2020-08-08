Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Olivia Marie Felton and Justin Michael Worley, Anderson, July 29.
A girl to Timothy Lee and Amanda Katelyn Ricketts, Anderson, July 31.
A girl to Beau Austin and Natalie Michelle Middleton, Anderson, July 31.
A boy to Raven Paige Edwards, Anderson, Aug. 1.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Eric and Maria Shannon, Anderson, July 12.
A girl to Michael and Mackenzie Deckard, Anderson, July 13.
A girl to Alize Jones and Jalen Swain, Anderson, July 13.
A boy to Breanna Eveslage and Steven Husted, Anderson, July 13.
A girl to Jonathan and Colleen Godillo, Daleville, July 14.
A boy to Destiny Shafer and Adam Smith, Muncie, July 14.
A boy to Carissa Ward and Andrew Witty, Yorktown, July 30.
A girl to Samantha Passwater and Daquan Brown, Anderson, July 30.
A girl to Rusty and Christina Stoops, Anderson, July 30.
A girl to Daniel and Erika Kauffman, Parker City, July 30.
A girl to Paula Brown and Barrett Issacs, Alexandria, July 30.
A boy to Stephen and Paige Bruner, Alexandria, July 30.
A boy to Amanda Moore and Tony Pebworth, Pendleton, July 31.
A boy to Mary Roberts and Jaleel Patterson, Muncie, July 31.
A boy to Chelsea Walker and Tery Branham, Muncie, Aug. 1.
A boy to Paris Miles and Tim Hopkins, Anderson, Aug. 1.
A boy to Jesse and Katherine Beal, Summitville, Aug. 2.
A boy to Kaliah Dunbar and Kevin Stewart, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A girl to Aleighah Matthews, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A boy to Jake and Abby Graham, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A boy to Dannielle Wall and Skyler Miller, Anderson, Aug. 3.
