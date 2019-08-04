Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Julianna Moore, Anderson, July 18.

A girl to Daniel and Amber Nicole Foote, Anderson, July 20.

A girl to Raheela Nawaz and Mohammad Ajmal, Anderson, July 24.

A boy to Holly Somerville and Tyler Bennett, Muncie, July 25.

A boy to Rauneka Harrison and John Napier, Anderson, July 25.

A girl to Alyssa Alsip and Tyler Edington, Summitville, July 25.

A boy to Shaneece Coons and Jacob Perrin, Elwood, July 27.

A girl to Ning Sawn Tawi and Mung Sang, Muncie, July 27.

A boy to Rebecca Waymire and Thomas McKibben, Alexandria, July 28.

A girl to Aubree Parnell and Joshua Hanson, Anderson, July 29.

A girl to Sara Basey, Elwood, July 29.

ST. VINCENT

A girl to Cheyanne Deniece Rogers and Marvin Marshall, Anderson, July 22.

A girl to Christina Nicole Phipps, Anderson, July 22.

A girl to Trinity Joyce Peavler and Nigel Rashawn Turner, Anderson, July 23.

A girl to Erich Matthew and Amanda Lea Tudor, Anderson, July 23.

A boy to Jametra Jamarra Wheeler and Adam Lee Turpin, Anderson, July 25.

A boy to Hector Guadalupe and Sierra Maria Ochoa Arellano, Anderson, July 25.

A boy to Jakob Howard and Cassandra Marie Payne, Middletown, July 25.

Tags