Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Julianna Moore, Anderson, July 18.
A girl to Daniel and Amber Nicole Foote, Anderson, July 20.
A girl to Raheela Nawaz and Mohammad Ajmal, Anderson, July 24.
A boy to Holly Somerville and Tyler Bennett, Muncie, July 25.
A boy to Rauneka Harrison and John Napier, Anderson, July 25.
A girl to Alyssa Alsip and Tyler Edington, Summitville, July 25.
A boy to Shaneece Coons and Jacob Perrin, Elwood, July 27.
A girl to Ning Sawn Tawi and Mung Sang, Muncie, July 27.
A boy to Rebecca Waymire and Thomas McKibben, Alexandria, July 28.
A girl to Aubree Parnell and Joshua Hanson, Anderson, July 29.
A girl to Sara Basey, Elwood, July 29.
ST. VINCENT
A girl to Cheyanne Deniece Rogers and Marvin Marshall, Anderson, July 22.
A girl to Christina Nicole Phipps, Anderson, July 22.
A girl to Trinity Joyce Peavler and Nigel Rashawn Turner, Anderson, July 23.
A girl to Erich Matthew and Amanda Lea Tudor, Anderson, July 23.
A boy to Jametra Jamarra Wheeler and Adam Lee Turpin, Anderson, July 25.
A boy to Hector Guadalupe and Sierra Maria Ochoa Arellano, Anderson, July 25.
A boy to Jakob Howard and Cassandra Marie Payne, Middletown, July 25.
