Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Michael and Andrea Baker, Anderson, July 30.
A girl to Shamaris Stewart and Byron Perry, Anderson, July 31.
A boy to Edward and Rebecca Cloud, Portland, July 31.
A girl to Ashley Laing and Andrew Rathsack, Pendleton, July 31.
A girl to Darrell and Shelli Woods, Muncie, July 31.
A girl to Bryson and Maria Ward, Anderson, Aug. 1.
A girl to Curtis and Jonelle Foreman, Portland, Aug. 2.
A girl to Krista Corey and Clayton Myers, Pendleton, Aug. 3.
A girl to Andrew and Shannon Banks, Muncie, Aug. 4.
A girl to Logen Rensel and Brian Coffman, Anderson, Aug. 5.
A girl to Katherine Farmer and Bryan Peters, Muncie, Aug. 5.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Michael Anthony and Whitney Michalle Raymore, Anderson, July 31.
A girl to Gary Wayne and Michelle Miller, Muncie, July 31.
A girl to Vivian Kelsea Haygood and Keith Alan Kress, Anderson, Aug. 3.
A boy to Meagan Renee Brown and Derick Marquez Norwood, Anderson, Aug. 4.
A girl to Sidney Marie Young and Chase Stuart Holten, Anderson, Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.