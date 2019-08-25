Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Michael and Jessica McKim, New Castle, Aug. 15.
A girl to Davon and Kevisha Jackson, Anderson, Aug. 15.
A girl to Shaiyia Fraser, Anderson, Aug. 16.
A boy to Megan Garcia and Darrell Hollins, Elwood, Aug. 20.
A girl to Allen and Melanie Bevelhimer, Anderson, Aug. 20.
A boy to Shanna Roney and Brandon Sloan, Anderson, Aug. 20.
A girl to Desiree Welker and Matthew Watson, Anderson, Aug. 21.
A boy to Adrianna Dollar and Dustin Carpenter, Elwood, Aug. 22.
A girl to Daniel and Holly Marie Montgomery, Knightstown, Aug. 22.
A boy to Destiney Lynn Cowart, Aug. 22.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Conrad Wesley and Angelina Marie Allen, Anderson, Aug. 14.
A boy to Autumn Leeanne King and Cain Michael Petters, Chesterfield, Aug. 16.
A boy to Cheyanne Xena Nastachia Sims and Teagan Thomas Robert Lundy, Anderson, Aug. 17.
A girl to Adrienne Michelle Archey and Jonathan Carl Walters, Anderson, Aug. 17.
