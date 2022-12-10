Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Tiffany Dowden and Jacob Vaughn, Anderson, Nov. 30.
A boy to Tanner and Chelsey Sizemore, Anderson, Nov. 30.
A boy to Karissa Shepard and Hayden Wirick, Anderson, Nov. 30.
A boy to Mace and Katelyn Reno, Muncie, Dec. 1.
A boy to Nikki Scott and Adrian Hardy, Muncie, Dec. 2.
A girl to Sarah Naum and Benjamin Fromme, Pendleton, Dec. 2.
A boy to Ashlee Spiker and Dreyvin Swanson, Anderson, Dec. 3.
A boy to Lauren Adamson and Aaron Penrod, Muncie, Dec. 5.
A girl to Cheyanne Rothell, Anderson, Dec. 5.
A girl to Haley Hart and Zachary Norris, Elwood, Dec. 5.