Area births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Shelby Jones and Cody Penuel, Anderson, Dec. 1.

A boy to Devon and Shelby Detling, Muncie, Dec. 3.

A boy to Lily Shaffer and Nicholas Simison, Chesterfield, Dec. 3.

A girl to Lexis Pierce and Dayton Wilson, Anderson, Dec. 4.

A boy to Kayleigh Rowe and Kevin Johnson, Muncie, Dec. 5.

A boy to Dylan and Hayley Spangler, Anderson, Dec. 5.

A girl to Addie Rice and Audie Blankenship, Anderson, Dec. 6.

