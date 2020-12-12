ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Shelby Leigh Evans, Anderson, Nov. 30.
A boy to David Blake and Shannon Elisabeth Walker, Anderson, Dec. 1.
A girl to Monica Justine Sarvis and Zachary Adams, Anderson, Dec. 1.
A boy to Cameron Paige Johnson, Middletown, Dec. 4.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Mary Ryan and Marco Soriano, Anderson, Dec. 2.
A girl to Elliotte Burton and Ethan Von Bank, Anderson, Dec. 2.
A boy to Stephanie Syroney, Anderson, Dec. 3.
A girl to Justin and Krystle Storts, Marion, Dec. 3.
A boy to Lisa Andrews and Johnathan Gould, Alexandria, Dec. 4.
A boy to Brittany Haydon and Richard Cyman, Anderson, Dec. 4.
A girl to Shannon Lark and Jason Roberts, Anderson, Dec. 5
A girl to Candace Miller and Chancley Podniestrzanski, Fortville, Dec. 6.
A boy to Deyyanah Salam, Anderson, Dec. 6.
A boy to Dana McGinnis, Anderson, Dec. 7.
A girl to Telisha Morgan, Anderson, Dec. 7.
A boy to Jonathan and Heather Terry, New Castle, Dec. 8.
A boy to Lynnisha Fuller, Anderson, Dec. 8.
A boy to Summer Johns and Jarrett Blankenship, Elwood, Dec. 8.
