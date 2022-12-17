Area births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Courtney Lewandowski and Bryan Trout, Anderson, Nov. 19.
A girl to Andrew and Maria Tuer, Orestes, Nov. 24.
A boy to Kathleen Chassuer and Joshua Kline, Anderson, Nov. 29.
A girl to Danya Lundy, Anderson, Dec. 1.
A girl to Grace Patrick and Colton Turner, Anderson, Dec. 5.
A girl to Maranda Johnston and James Rowland, Alexandria, Dec. 8.
A girl to Joshua and Leigh McIntosh, Anderson, Dec. 8.
A girl to Keontaye Buckley and Chanler Abbeduto, Anderson, Dec. 12.
A boy to Olivia Highbaugh and Tristan Flick, Muncie, Dec. 13.
A boy to Heather Church and Brently Price, Anderson, Dec. 14.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Kayla Belton and Kodi Pfleeger, Muncie, Dec. 6.
A boy to Nicole Messenger and Allen Gooding, Anderson, Dec. 7.
A girl to Lynsey Beane and Levi Williams, Middletown, Dec. 8.
A boy to Jeremiah and Stephanie Johns, Anderson, Dec. 8.
A boy to Jacob and Meghan Grabowski, Daleville, Dec. 8.
A girl to Robert and Samantha Coffman, Elwood, Dec. 8.
A girl to Scot and Autumn McCord, Anderson, Dec. 9.
A girl to David and Nicole Batthauer, Yorktown, Dec. 9.
A boy to Kayleigh Copeland and Chandler Kinnett, Muncie, Dec. 12.
A boy to Kiel and Connie Gregg, Anderson, Dec. 13.
A boy to Levi Vallad and Shyla Burke-Vallad, Indianapolis, Dec. 13.
A girl to William and Megan Lehr, Anderson, Dec. 13.