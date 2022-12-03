LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births from local hospitals include:

A boy to Michelle Dukes and James Chever, Anderson, Nov. 15.

A girl to Blake and Shawnae Buck, Anderson, Nov. 16.

A boy to Shaquita Clark and Stedman Jones, Anderson, Nov. 17.

A boy to Evelyn Paden and Phillip Ellingwood, Anderson, Nov. 18.

A girl to Jasmyn Short and Brian McVay, Anderson, Nov. 19.

A girl to Tyler and Diana Taylor, Muncie, Nov. 21.

A boy to Cameron and Bailie Myers, Fairmount, Nov. 22.

A boy to Jesse and Courtney Pruitt, Frankton, Nov. 23.

A girl to Quinton and Stashia Rymer, Parker City, Nov. 23.

A boy to Jesica Bleau, Anderson, Nov. 23.

