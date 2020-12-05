Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Justin Charles and Heather Christina Bassett, Anderson, Nov. 23.
A girl to John Patrick and Brandi Michelle Stults, Anderson, Nov. 23.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Morgan Lee and Edmon Peters, Anderson, Nov. 25.
A boy to Kirsten Combs and Jason Syphers, Yorktown, Nov. 25.
A girl to Kaylee Longfeller, Alexandria, Nov. 26.
A boy to Elvira Bautista Santiago and Jose Lopez, Anderson, Nov. 28.
A girl to Stephanie Atkinson and Michael Imel, Alexandria, Nov. 9.
