Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Justin Charles and Heather Christina Bassett, Anderson, Nov. 23.

A girl to John Patrick and Brandi Michelle Stults, Anderson, Nov. 23.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Morgan Lee and Edmon Peters, Anderson, Nov. 25.

A boy to Kirsten Combs and Jason Syphers, Yorktown, Nov. 25.

A girl to Kaylee Longfeller, Alexandria, Nov. 26.

A boy to Elvira Bautista Santiago and Jose Lopez, Anderson, Nov. 28.

A girl to Stephanie Atkinson and Michael Imel, Alexandria, Nov. 9.

