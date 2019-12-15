LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

A girl to James and Sakina Hummer, Muncie, Dec. 4.

A boy to Nathan and Sarah Schmidt, Muncie, Dec. 5.

A girl to Emily Browning and Tyler Daffron, Springport, Dec. 6.

A boy to Carl and Crystal Hendricks, Anderson, Dec. 6.

A boy to Kara McMillen and Ryan Jordan, Anderson, Dec. 6.

Twin boys to Amanda Long, Elwood, Dec. 8.

A boy to Bobbie Kendall and Phil Stoker, Middletown, Dec. 9.

A boy to Mary Bowyer and Timothy Colvin, Anderson, Dec. 10.

A boy to Raymond and Emma Ford, Anderson, Dec. 10.

HENRY COUNTY

A girl to Taylor McIntosh and Kaleb Harrison, Spiceland, Nov. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you