Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
A girl to James and Sakina Hummer, Muncie, Dec. 4.
A boy to Nathan and Sarah Schmidt, Muncie, Dec. 5.
A girl to Emily Browning and Tyler Daffron, Springport, Dec. 6.
A boy to Carl and Crystal Hendricks, Anderson, Dec. 6.
A boy to Kara McMillen and Ryan Jordan, Anderson, Dec. 6.
Twin boys to Amanda Long, Elwood, Dec. 8.
A boy to Bobbie Kendall and Phil Stoker, Middletown, Dec. 9.
A boy to Mary Bowyer and Timothy Colvin, Anderson, Dec. 10.
A boy to Raymond and Emma Ford, Anderson, Dec. 10.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Taylor McIntosh and Kaleb Harrison, Spiceland, Nov. 20.
