Births

Recent births at area hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A boy to Anyea Lilyan Kashyriah White and Daylon Wesley Kinser, Anderson, Nov. 16.

A girl to Brooke Amelia Moss and Jaylin Keshawn Jefferson, Anderson, Nov. 18.

A girl to Ellyna Marie Almquist and Brandon Lee Segner, Anderson, Nov. 20.

A girl to Courtney Lynn Coffman and Trey Dean Lawson, Elwood, Nov. 20.

A boy to Brittany Nicole Perez and Kristopher William Saxon, Anderson, Nov. 21.

Twin boys to Shakyia Leshe Ramirez and Marcus Lamont Smith, Anderson, Nov. 22.

A girl to Matthew Eldon and Tresha Lynn Coleman, Anderson, Nov. 22.

A girl to Jara Lynn Burkett and Ryan Wade Hewitt, Anderson, Nov. 22.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Ashtyn Melton and Jason Gary, Daleville, Nov. 21.

A boy to Jenna McCain and Xavier Hill, Anderson, Nov. 22.

A girl to Sabra McInturff and Justin Engle, Anderson, Nov. 22.

A boy to Trent and Miranda Quakenbush, Muncie, Nov. 23.

