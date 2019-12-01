Births
Recent births at area hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Anyea Lilyan Kashyriah White and Daylon Wesley Kinser, Anderson, Nov. 16.
A girl to Brooke Amelia Moss and Jaylin Keshawn Jefferson, Anderson, Nov. 18.
A girl to Ellyna Marie Almquist and Brandon Lee Segner, Anderson, Nov. 20.
A girl to Courtney Lynn Coffman and Trey Dean Lawson, Elwood, Nov. 20.
A boy to Brittany Nicole Perez and Kristopher William Saxon, Anderson, Nov. 21.
Twin boys to Shakyia Leshe Ramirez and Marcus Lamont Smith, Anderson, Nov. 22.
A girl to Matthew Eldon and Tresha Lynn Coleman, Anderson, Nov. 22.
A girl to Jara Lynn Burkett and Ryan Wade Hewitt, Anderson, Nov. 22.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Ashtyn Melton and Jason Gary, Daleville, Nov. 21.
A boy to Jenna McCain and Xavier Hill, Anderson, Nov. 22.
A girl to Sabra McInturff and Justin Engle, Anderson, Nov. 22.
A boy to Trent and Miranda Quakenbush, Muncie, Nov. 23.
