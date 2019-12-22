LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Benjamin Trey and Joanna Marie Ashley, Anderson, Dec. 2.

A girl to Robert Charles and Kimberlie Dawn Griffin, Anderson, Dec.4.

A girl to Misty Lee Felts and Jarrod Wayne Gray, Anderson, Dec. 12.

A boy to Jennifer Lynne Traylor and Cory David Harvey, Anderson, Dec. 13.

A boy to Madison Lanae Buck and Kaleb Austin Eugene Bennett, Daleville, Dec. 13.

A girl to Dakoda Cody Lee and Karlee Marie Armstrong, New Castle, Dec. 13.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Jonathan and Cambry Chambless, Muncie, Dec. 12.

A boy to Madelyn Eller and Dakota White, Chesterfield, Dec. 12.

A boy to Keegan and Talin Stalnaker, Muncie, Dec. 13.

A boy to Kaylee Arline and Jeff Taylor, Anderson, Dec. 13.

A girl to Kenny and Danielle Layne, Fortville, Dec. 13.

A boy to Jade Samuels and Gabriel Wright, Muncie, Dec. 16.

A girl to David and Rebecca Luttrull, Anderson, Dec. 16.

A boy to Kayleigh Short and James Huffman, Anderson, Dec. 17.

A boy to Todd and Jill West, Anderson, Dec. 17.

A girl to Monique Simmons, Anderson, Dec. 17.