Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Benjamin Trey and Joanna Marie Ashley, Anderson, Dec. 2.
A girl to Robert Charles and Kimberlie Dawn Griffin, Anderson, Dec.4.
A girl to Misty Lee Felts and Jarrod Wayne Gray, Anderson, Dec. 12.
A boy to Jennifer Lynne Traylor and Cory David Harvey, Anderson, Dec. 13.
A boy to Madison Lanae Buck and Kaleb Austin Eugene Bennett, Daleville, Dec. 13.
A girl to Dakoda Cody Lee and Karlee Marie Armstrong, New Castle, Dec. 13.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Jonathan and Cambry Chambless, Muncie, Dec. 12.
A boy to Madelyn Eller and Dakota White, Chesterfield, Dec. 12.
A boy to Keegan and Talin Stalnaker, Muncie, Dec. 13.
A boy to Kaylee Arline and Jeff Taylor, Anderson, Dec. 13.
A girl to Kenny and Danielle Layne, Fortville, Dec. 13.
A boy to Jade Samuels and Gabriel Wright, Muncie, Dec. 16.
A girl to David and Rebecca Luttrull, Anderson, Dec. 16.
A boy to Kayleigh Short and James Huffman, Anderson, Dec. 17.
A boy to Todd and Jill West, Anderson, Dec. 17.
A girl to Monique Simmons, Anderson, Dec. 17.
