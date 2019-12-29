Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Jasmine Woodall, Anderson, Dec. 17.
A girl to Rebekkah Chappell, Pendleton, Dec. 17.
A girl to Leah Spencer and Sean Parks, Anderson, Dec. 17.
A boy to Tremaine and Heather Tyler, Anderson, Dec. 17.
A girl to Courtney Skirvin and Myron Smith, Anderson, Dec. 18.
A boy to Omar and Diana Yamin, Anderson, Dec. 18.
A girl to Emmanuel and Maria Gutierrez, Anderson, Dec. 18.
A girl to Aryn Smith and Justin Holding, Alexandria, Dec. 18.
A girl to Latoya Jones, Anderson, Dec. 19.
A girl to Chiann Freestone, Anderson, Dec. 20.
A girl to Jeremiah and Josie Ice, Gaston, Dec. 20.
A boy to Alexandria Graham and Aaquil Davis, Muncie, Dec. 20.
A boy to Patrick and Krysten Berryman, Anderson, Dec. 22.
