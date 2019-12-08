Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Timothy Edward and Shadai Cheyone Kates, Anderson, Nov. 27.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Kurtis and Loren Fox, Pendleton, Nov. 25.
A girl to Jeffrey Morgan and Madison Menefee, Anderson, Nov. 27.
A boy to Aunalyssia Schreiber and Trevor Fipper, Anderson, Nov. 28.
A girl to Kristen Mosiman, Anderson, Nov. 29.
A girl to Sarah Greer and Kyle McVay, Fairmount, Nov. 30.
A boy to Samantha Foster and Dylan Wable, Alexandria, Nov. 30.
A girl to Paige Spurlin and Isaac Piersol, Anderson, Dec. 1.
A girl to Taiqwan and Myka Hoskins, Anderson, Dec. 2.
A boy to Chelsea Trumbo and Taylor Routh, Muncie, Dec. 3.
A girl to Kelsey Dale and Jerakiah Keck, New Castle, Dec. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.