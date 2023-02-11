LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Marah Likens and Austin Fields, Anderson, Jan. 27.

A boy to Ashlyn Blevins and Larry Risher, Anderson, Jan. 27.

A boy to Jonathan and Jalena Glick, Anderson, Jan. 28.

A girl to Jason and Taylor Ake, Middletown, Jan. 28.

A girl to Ashley Taylor and Michael Hurst, Selma, Jan. 29.

A girl to Kaylee and Elijah Pyland, Selma, Jan. 29.

A girl to Tyler and Katherine Harris, Daleville, Jan. 30.

A boy to Marcella Ruffin and Jaylen Sanders, Anderson, Jan. 30.

A boy to Jordan Mitchell, Anderson, Jan. 31.

Trending Video