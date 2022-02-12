LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Olivia Love and De’eric Goins, Anderson, Jan. 29.

A boy to Whitney Sexton and Christopher Rittenhouse, Alexandria, Jan. 31.

A girl to Dorothy Parker and Benson Stone, Anderson, Feb. 2.

A boy to Caeley Schoettmer and Sage Baker, Anderson, Feb. 3.

A boy to Riley Captain and Brayden Lemon, Anderson, Feb. 3.

A boy to Charlemeine Gardner and Daion Warner, Alexandria, Feb. 4.

A boy to Kody and Brittany Skinner, Anderson, Feb. 7.

A girl to Lyric Grant, Anderson, Feb. 8.

A boy to Autumn Allen and Terrell Wilson, Anderson, Feb 8.

A girl to Stephen and Courtney Parker, Frankton, Feb. 8.

A girl to Jarred and Jessica Gray, Anderson, Feb. 8.

