Recent births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Shelly Brewer, Anderson, Jan. 27.
A boy to Monique Hamer, Anderson, Jan. 27.
A boy to Cody and Miranda Antrim, Yorktown, Jan. 27.
A girl to JohnNae Hopkins and Tracy Cole, Anderson, Jan. 29.
A girl to Maribel Ham and Eric Lohrey, Middletown, Jan. 29.
A girl to Faith Terry and Zachary Chapin, Anderson, Jan. 31.
A boy to Carnesseya Farlee and Joshua Pouwels, New Castle, Feb. 1.
A girl to Trista Sterling and Joshua Shipp, Alexandria, Feb. 1.
A boy to Syndy Mateo and Jans Martinez, Anderson, Feb. 2.
A boy to Nicholas and Erin Biddinger, Muncie, Feb. 2.
A girl to Steven and Brittani Ward, Alexandria, Feb. 3.
A girl to Matt and Ashley Rutledge, Summitville, Feb. 3.
A girl to Adam and Jennifer Nason, Anderson, Feb. 4.
A girl to Lindsie Kalisz and David Brinkley, Anderson, Feb. 5.
A boy to Virginia East, Frankton, Feb. 8.
A boy to Morgan Deal and Joshua Michael, Anderson, Feb. 8.
A boy to Kelsi Dashler and Donald York, Anderson, Feb. 10.
