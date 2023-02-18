Area births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Devin and Adrien DeBruhl, Daleville, Jan. 31.
A girl to Jessi Cooper and Gabriel Cates, Markleville, Feb. 7.
A girl to Austin and Madison Watson, Anderson, Feb. 8.
A boy to Kevisha Gibbs and Jerome Brandon, Anderson, Feb. 8.
A girl to Alexis Hunt and Gavin Stanley, Alexandria, Feb. 11.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Bree McCord and Natham Moctezuma, Anderson, Feb. 3.
A boy to Amber Simmons and Mike Webb, Anderson, Feb. 3.
A boy to Sophia Bradbury and Allan Diaz, Muncie, Feb. 4.
A girl to Christopher and Katherine Pitts, Daleville, Feb. 7.
A girl to Gary and Maci Sterns, New Castle, Feb. 9.
A boy to Madison Mack and Jason Pitts, Anderson, Feb. 10.
A girl to Alexis Rastetter and Sterling Cockman, Frankton, Feb. 11.
A boy to Jesse and Michelle Tomlinson, Daleville, Feb. 14.
A boy to Teri Osborne and Justin Holman, Muncie, Feb. 14.