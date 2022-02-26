LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Dustin and Kayla Oliver, Muncie, Feb. 16.

A girl to Brittany Romine and Faron Hudson, Middletown, Feb. 16.

A girl to Shateria Swain and Skyler Carter, Anderson, Feb. 17.

A girl to Cassie Cavanaugh and Joseph Kirby, Muncie, Feb. 18.

A boy to Peter and Chelsie Booker, Anderson, Feb. 19.

A boy to Nakyah McCullough and Jehud Sullivan, Anderson, Feb. 19.

A boy to Chelsie Aynes, Anderson, Feb. 21.

A boy to Travis and Emily Neher, Carmel, Feb. 21.

