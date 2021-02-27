Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Latoya Jones, Anderson, Feb. 11.
A boy to Ciara Jackson, Alexandria, Feb. 11.
A girl to Laci Tilson and Micah Leholm, Anderson, Feb. 11.
A girl to Johnay Swain, Anderson, Feb. 11.
A boy to Nafeeza Brown and Nathaniel Scultz, Muncie, Feb. 11.
A boy to Mary Iteen and Phillip Bryant, Anderson, Feb. 11.
Twin boys to Tiffany Anderson and Joshua Thurston, Daleville, Feb. 12.
A girl to Savannah Crose and Nicholas Charles Kube, Anderson, Feb. 12.
A girl to Tyler and Samantha Cassiday, Anderson, Feb. 13.
A girl to Miykel Anderson and Rashawn Ross, Anderson, Feb. 16.
A girl to Alex and Justine Hill, Yorktown, Feb. 16.
A girl to Sasha Wilson and Kristopher Weaver, Anderson, Feb. 18.
A boy to Elizabeth Diaz Martinez and Jose L. Ramirez, Elwood, Feb. 18.
A girl to Khadija McCarter, Anderson, Feb. 18.
A boy to Leanna Roach and Kyle Robinson, Anderson, Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.