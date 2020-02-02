LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Jessica Thomas, Elwood, Jan. 21.

A boy to Emily Crabtree, Anderson, Jan. 22.

A girl to Mariah Simmons and Anthony Crosby, Anderson, Jan. 22.

A boy to Hayley Anderson and Carson Zachary, Daleville, Jan. 22.

A girl to Kyle and Haley Sutton, Anderson, Jan. 23.

A boy to Seth and Anna Price, Anderson, Jan. 24.

A boy to Stephen and Kelsey Lippens, Sweetser, Jan. 26.

A boy to Avrielle Scott and Donald Johnson, Anderson, Jan. 27.

A girl to Tim and Ariel Herniak, Alexandria, Jan. 27.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A boy to Mia Janae Chavez and Joel Nelson Martin, Anderson, Jan. 21.

