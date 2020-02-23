LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A boy to Maryel Fernanda Calvillo Fonseca and Toby Scott Bright, Anderson, Feb. 10.

A boy to Brooklyn Renee Shepherd and Aaron Daniel McCune, Summitville, Feb. 10.

A boy to Joshua David and Mallory Christine James, Anderson, Feb. 12.

A girl to Leandra Kae Hudson, Anderson, Feb. 13.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Brittany Bucci and Denlynn Morris, Pendleton, Feb. 14.

A boy to Corey and Brittnee McCord, Anderson, Feb. 15.

A boy to Baliegh Wiemer and Jesse Williams, Muncie, Feb. 15.

A boy to Alexis Strader, Daleville, Feb. 15.

A boy to Austin and Danyelle Levesque, Muncie, Feb. 16.

A girl to Justin and Jamie Kitchen, Yorktown, Feb. 17.

