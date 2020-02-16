Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
A boy to Zakia Johnson and Anthony Hurt, Anderson, Feb. 1.
A girl to Brytne Sliger and Casey Maddox, Anderson, Feb. 3.
A boy to Alexis Matherly and Harry Lawson, Elwood, Feb. 4.
A boy to Jonte Chancellor and David Routte, Fairmount, Feb. 4.
A boy to Madilyn McClintock and Anthony Cave, Middletown, Feb. 4.
A girl to Sierra Vest and Blake Wylie, Elwood, Feb. 5.
A boy to Kimberlee Richmond and Devin Stephens, Anderson, Feb. 6.
A girl to Deserai Jones Hammer and James Betker, Indianapolis, Feb. 7.
A girl to Kayla Surber and Daniel Mojica, Muncie, Feb. 7.
A boy to Cory and Marta Friend, Muncie, Feb. 8.
A boy to Luke and Emilly Wiford, Markleville, Feb. 10.
A boy to James and Harley Allender, Anderson, Feb. 10.
