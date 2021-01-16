LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Justin and Kelli Phillips, Muncie, Jan. 6.

A girl to Kaitlin Chason, Selma, Jan. 7.

A girl to Ashley Sherrill and Clayton Gray, Anderson, Jan. 7.

A girl to Patrick and Krysten Berryman, Chesterfield, Jan. 8.

A boy to Alyce Ocampo and Jorge Amerino, Alexandria, Jan. 8.

A boy to Alyssa Ratican, Anderson, Jan. 11.

A girl to Shateria Swain and Skyler Carter, Anderson, Jan. 12.

A boy to Tyler and Megan Condon, Anderson, Jan. 13.

A girl to Morgan Hylemon and Nicholas Utterback, Elwood, Jan. 13.

A girl to Lemeira Davis and Hector Masso, Anderson, Jan. 13.

