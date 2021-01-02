LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals:

COMMUNITY

A boy Dezi Wilson and Lamar Fuller, Anderson, Dec. 23.

A boy to Jasmine Boyer and Preston Ball, Anderson, Dec. 25.

A boy to Dustin and Morgan Scott, Swayzee, Dec. 27.

A girl to Autumn Patrick, Anderson, Dec. 27.

A girl to Danyale Samuels, Muncie, Dec. 27.

A boy to Alexis Myers and Kaleb Reed, Anderson, Dec. 28.

A girl to Aaron and Angie Ricker, Anderson, Dec. 28.

A boy to Alexis Bair and Jeffrey Houston, Anderson, Dec. 29.

A boy to Kiel and Corinne Green, Anderson, Dec. 30.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Kayla Marie Carpenter and Elias Clore Dufresne, Anderson, Dec. 23.

A boy to Jonathan Robert and Kimberly Rose Sparks, Anderson, Dec. 24.

A girl to Justice Leanne Alexander and Austin Michael Sorrell Reynolds, Anderson, Dec. 25.

A girl to Laura Hope Spurlin and Michael Charles Chatlos, Anderson, Dec. 27.

A girl to Dustin Tyler and Rose Marie Collins, Anderson, Dec. 27.

A boy to Merideth Grace Norman and Jalen Christopher Kemmerlin, Anderson, Dec. 28.

Tags

Trending Video