Recent births at local hospitals:
COMMUNITY
A boy Dezi Wilson and Lamar Fuller, Anderson, Dec. 23.
A boy to Jasmine Boyer and Preston Ball, Anderson, Dec. 25.
A boy to Dustin and Morgan Scott, Swayzee, Dec. 27.
A girl to Autumn Patrick, Anderson, Dec. 27.
A girl to Danyale Samuels, Muncie, Dec. 27.
A boy to Alexis Myers and Kaleb Reed, Anderson, Dec. 28.
A girl to Aaron and Angie Ricker, Anderson, Dec. 28.
A boy to Alexis Bair and Jeffrey Houston, Anderson, Dec. 29.
A boy to Kiel and Corinne Green, Anderson, Dec. 30.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Kayla Marie Carpenter and Elias Clore Dufresne, Anderson, Dec. 23.
A boy to Jonathan Robert and Kimberly Rose Sparks, Anderson, Dec. 24.
A girl to Justice Leanne Alexander and Austin Michael Sorrell Reynolds, Anderson, Dec. 25.
A girl to Laura Hope Spurlin and Michael Charles Chatlos, Anderson, Dec. 27.
A girl to Dustin Tyler and Rose Marie Collins, Anderson, Dec. 27.
A boy to Merideth Grace Norman and Jalen Christopher Kemmerlin, Anderson, Dec. 28.
