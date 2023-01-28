LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Katelynn Powell and Daytrean Casey, Anderson, Jan. 10.

A boy to Jasma Taylor and Brandon Evans, Anderson, Jan. 11.

A girl to Stephen and Nancy Sanchez, Pendleton, Jan. 14.

A boy to Hanna Reth and Ethan Von Bank Sr., Anderson, Jan. 16.

A boy to Abigail Welton and Jared Cain, Anderson, Jan. 16.

A boy to Andrew and Skilynn Keasling, Cambridge City, Jan. 17.

A girl to Kenzie Taylor and Thomas Hopkins, Anderson, Jan. 18.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Desiree Stevenson and Wesley Romine, Portland, Jan. 18.

A girl to Katlyn Tracy and Breydn Weston, Muncie, Jan. 19.

A girl to Cody and Kennedy Curry, Anderson, Jan. 22.

A girl to Brooke Miles and Antonio Acuna, Muncie, Jan. 22.

A girl to Heaven Van Duyn and Charles Gerhard, Markleville, Jan. 25.

