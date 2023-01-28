Area births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Katelynn Powell and Daytrean Casey, Anderson, Jan. 10.
A boy to Jasma Taylor and Brandon Evans, Anderson, Jan. 11.
A girl to Stephen and Nancy Sanchez, Pendleton, Jan. 14.
A boy to Hanna Reth and Ethan Von Bank Sr., Anderson, Jan. 16.
A boy to Abigail Welton and Jared Cain, Anderson, Jan. 16.
A boy to Andrew and Skilynn Keasling, Cambridge City, Jan. 17.
A girl to Kenzie Taylor and Thomas Hopkins, Anderson, Jan. 18.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Desiree Stevenson and Wesley Romine, Portland, Jan. 18.
A girl to Katlyn Tracy and Breydn Weston, Muncie, Jan. 19.
A girl to Cody and Kennedy Curry, Anderson, Jan. 22.
A girl to Brooke Miles and Antonio Acuna, Muncie, Jan. 22.
A girl to Heaven Van Duyn and Charles Gerhard, Markleville, Jan. 25.