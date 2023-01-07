LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Lakeisha Noethtich, Anderson, Dec. 22.

A girl to Sierra Brown, Muncie, Dec. 22.

A boy to Harlie Reel and Cody Adkins, Sulphur Springs, Dec. 23.

A boy to Courtney Ferguson and Jacob Brown, Ingalls, Dec. 23.

A girl to Malaysia Webb, Anderson, Dec. 27.

A girl to Katie Hartwell and Cody Boyce, Alexandria, Dec. 28.

A boy to Kayla Carter and Justin Parrish, Anderson, Dec. 28.

A girl to DaAveon McClendon, Anderson, Dec. 28.

A girl to Makiya Jordan and Tony Malone, Anderson, Dec. 29.

A boy to Cylie Leonard and Dakota Rudd, Anderson, Dec. 30.

A girl to Patrick and Brianna Ollier, Muncie, Dec. 30.

A girl to Bethany Teague, Anderson, Dec. 31.

A girl to Evan and Aysha DuBois, Anderson, Jan. 2.

A girl to Ryan and Jayleon Hurd, Anderson, Jan. 3.

Tags

Trending Video