Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Lakeisha Noethtich, Anderson, Dec. 22.
A girl to Sierra Brown, Muncie, Dec. 22.
A boy to Harlie Reel and Cody Adkins, Sulphur Springs, Dec. 23.
A boy to Courtney Ferguson and Jacob Brown, Ingalls, Dec. 23.
A girl to Malaysia Webb, Anderson, Dec. 27.
A girl to Katie Hartwell and Cody Boyce, Alexandria, Dec. 28.
A boy to Kayla Carter and Justin Parrish, Anderson, Dec. 28.
A girl to DaAveon McClendon, Anderson, Dec. 28.
A girl to Makiya Jordan and Tony Malone, Anderson, Dec. 29.
A boy to Cylie Leonard and Dakota Rudd, Anderson, Dec. 30.
A girl to Patrick and Brianna Ollier, Muncie, Dec. 30.
A girl to Bethany Teague, Anderson, Dec. 31.
A girl to Evan and Aysha DuBois, Anderson, Jan. 2.
A girl to Ryan and Jayleon Hurd, Anderson, Jan. 3.