Recent births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Harlie Hershberger and Laquan Nixon, Muncie, Dec. 30.

A girl to Micheal and Summer Long, Muncie, Dec. 30.

A boy to Brett and Kelli Johnson, Muncie, Dec. 31.

A girl to David and Carrie Johnson, Muncie, Jan. 1.

A boy to Miranda Skinner and Kyle Lloyd, Indianapolis, Jan. 4.

A boy to Rob and Emily Shaver, Elwood, Jan. 4.

A boy to Britney Eicks and Dillon McClelland, Anderson, Jan. 4.

A girl to Breanna Clay, Anderson, Jan. 4.

A boy to Cierra Malone, Anderson, Jan. 5.

A girl to Adrian and Breanne Davis, Anderson, Jan. 5.

A boy to Tylia Waltermire and Chase McKibben, Muncie, Jan. 5.

A boy to Shelby Irwin and River Foust, Alexandria, Jan. 5.

