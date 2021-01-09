Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Harlie Hershberger and Laquan Nixon, Muncie, Dec. 30.
A girl to Micheal and Summer Long, Muncie, Dec. 30.
A boy to Brett and Kelli Johnson, Muncie, Dec. 31.
A girl to David and Carrie Johnson, Muncie, Jan. 1.
A boy to Miranda Skinner and Kyle Lloyd, Indianapolis, Jan. 4.
A boy to Rob and Emily Shaver, Elwood, Jan. 4.
A boy to Britney Eicks and Dillon McClelland, Anderson, Jan. 4.
A girl to Breanna Clay, Anderson, Jan. 4.
A boy to Cierra Malone, Anderson, Jan. 5.
A girl to Adrian and Breanne Davis, Anderson, Jan. 5.
A boy to Tylia Waltermire and Chase McKibben, Muncie, Jan. 5.
A boy to Shelby Irwin and River Foust, Alexandria, Jan. 5.
