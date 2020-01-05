LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals:

A girl to Jacob and Sharon Caldwell, Anderson, Dec. 26.

A girl to Brandon and Audrey Avey, Muncie, Dec. 26.

A girl to Chelsey Jones and William Hughes, Muncie, Dec. 27.

A boy to Alyssa McCuthen and Terell Caldwell, Anderson, Dec. 27.

A boy to Maria Thomason and Jeremiah Ginder, Alexandria, Dec. 27.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A boy to Andres Pacheco Flores and Hope Pacheco, Anderson, Dec. 19.

A girl to Curtis Wesley and Kimberly Jo Head, Anderson, Dec. 20.

A boy to Ashley Leann Bunch and Caleb Matthew Vanmeter, Anderson, Dec. 25.

A girl to Stephanie Michelle Orr and John Patrick Wills, Anderson, Dec. 27.

