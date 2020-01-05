Recent births at local hospitals:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Jacob and Sharon Caldwell, Anderson, Dec. 26.
A girl to Brandon and Audrey Avey, Muncie, Dec. 26.
A girl to Chelsey Jones and William Hughes, Muncie, Dec. 27.
A boy to Alyssa McCuthen and Terell Caldwell, Anderson, Dec. 27.
A boy to Maria Thomason and Jeremiah Ginder, Alexandria, Dec. 27.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Andres Pacheco Flores and Hope Pacheco, Anderson, Dec. 19.
A girl to Curtis Wesley and Kimberly Jo Head, Anderson, Dec. 20.
A boy to Ashley Leann Bunch and Caleb Matthew Vanmeter, Anderson, Dec. 25.
A girl to Stephanie Michelle Orr and John Patrick Wills, Anderson, Dec. 27.
