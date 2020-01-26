Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Breanna Marie Kay Griffey, Anderson, Jan. 17.
A boy to Tera Ann Pruitt and Jonathan David King, Anderson, Jan. 17.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Max and Aeriel Hains, Anderson, Jan. 10.
A girl to Cheyenne Jimerson and Hunter Brown, Alexandria, Jan. 11.
A boy to Randy and Stephen Godfrey, Anderson, Jan. 13.
A boy to Kathryn Pogue and Colt Malott, Gas City, Jan. 13.
A girl to Tyleigh Hensley and Adam Scott, Daleville, Jan. 14.
A girl to Mandy Jo Hendrickson and Troy Whitley, Anderson, Jan. 14.
A boy to Jasmine Wright, Anderson, Jan. 14.
A boy to Brianne Griffet, Anderson, Jan. 14.
A girl to Elasia Davis, Anderson, Jan. 14.
A boy to Terry and Crystal Cunningham, Anderson, Jan. 15.
A boy to Betty Wisehart, Anderson, Jan. 16.
A boy to Brenaya Moore, Muncie, Jan. 17.
A boy to Molly Ashby and Dustin Lewis, Gaston, Jan. 17.
A boy to Leire Jones, Anderson, Jan. 18.
A girl to Bryon and Leigha McQueen, Muncie, Jan. 19.
A girl to Danielle Mitchell and Joe Johnson, Fortville, Jan. 20.
