Recent births at local hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Breanna Marie Kay Griffey, Anderson, Jan. 17.

A boy to Tera Ann Pruitt and Jonathan David King, Anderson, Jan. 17.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Max and Aeriel Hains, Anderson, Jan. 10.

A girl to Cheyenne Jimerson and Hunter Brown, Alexandria, Jan. 11.

A boy to Randy and Stephen Godfrey, Anderson, Jan. 13.

A boy to Kathryn Pogue and Colt Malott, Gas City, Jan. 13.

A girl to Tyleigh Hensley and Adam Scott, Daleville, Jan. 14.

A girl to Mandy Jo Hendrickson and Troy Whitley, Anderson, Jan. 14.

A boy to Jasmine Wright, Anderson, Jan. 14.

A boy to Brianne Griffet, Anderson, Jan. 14.

A girl to Elasia Davis, Anderson, Jan. 14.

A boy to Terry and Crystal Cunningham, Anderson, Jan. 15.

A boy to Betty Wisehart, Anderson, Jan. 16.

A boy to Brenaya Moore, Muncie, Jan. 17.

A boy to Molly Ashby and Dustin Lewis, Gaston, Jan. 17.

A boy to Leire Jones, Anderson, Jan. 18.

A girl to Bryon and Leigha McQueen, Muncie, Jan. 19.

A girl to Danielle Mitchell and Joe Johnson, Fortville, Jan. 20.

