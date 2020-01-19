Recent births at local hospitals:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Kathryn Philbert, Anderson, Jan. 7.
A girl to Danielle Swafford and Brad Wiles, Anderson, Jan. 7.
A boy to Thomas and Ashley Farrell, Elwood, Jan. 7.
A boy to Tina Edwards and Michael Hennis, Anderson, Jan. 8.
A boy to Shiloh and Kylee Lemon, Anderson, Jan. 9.
A girl to Kayla Knuckles and Corey Hollingsworth, Alexandria, Jan. 9.
A girl to Jessica Bard and Alan Morgan, Anderson, Jan. 9.
A boy to Chance and Asheleigh Norris, Elwood, Jan. 10.
A girl to Chris and Christina Cox, Anderson, Jan. 10.
A boy to Alaysha Davis and Dominique Love, Anderson, Jan. 10.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Kathleen Ola Nicole Chassuer, Anderson, Dec. 30.
A boy to Travis Eugene and Natasha Marie Gann, Hubert, North Carolina, Dec. 31.
A girl to Monica Justine Sarvis and Zachary Adams, Anderson, Jan. 2.
A girl to Dennis Joseph and Angel Dawn Adkins, Anderson, Jan. 2.
A girl to Viviana Rodriguez Pacheco and Angel Jaramillo Delgado, Anderson, Jan. 7.
A boy to Patrick McCarty and Tiffany Lynn Hilburt, Sulphur Springs, Jan. 7.
A boy to Latriece Lashelle Manuel and Brett Dewayne Carter, Anderson, Jan. 10.
A girl to Leeha Grace Mullins and Dylan Alexander Boggan, Anderson, Jan. 11.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Taylor Grubbs and Bruce Pinkard, Mount Summit, Jan. 8.
IU HEALTH/BALL MEMORIAL
A boy to Sam and Alivia Lehman, Anderson, Dec. 22.
