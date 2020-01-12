Recent births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Bree-Annah Wable and Drake Runyan, Elwood, Dec. 31.
A boy to Jennifer Rodriguez and Todd Woods, Greenfield, Dec. 31.
A boy to Peter and Victoria Semple, Marion, Jan. 3.
A girl to Steven and Katelynn Lovins, Anderson, Jan. 3.
A boy to Angela Davis, Montpelier, Jan. 5.
A girl to Kaycee and Emily Tumulty, Anderson, Jan. 6.
A boy to Anastasia Gray and Michael Martin, Anderson, Jan. 6.
IU HEALTH/BALL MEMORIAL
A girl to Bryce and Katie Wilson, Summitville, Dec. 21.
HENRY COMMUNITY BIRTH CENTER
A boy to Caleb and Sydney Willis, New Castle, Dec. 27.
