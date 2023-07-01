Area births at local hospitals include:
A boy to Ashley Eubanks and Eric Schmidt, Alexandria, June 20.
A boy to Taylor Harrison, Muncie, June 21.
A boy to Ben Smiley and Ashley Williams-Smiley, Anderson, June 21.
Twin girls to Zelle Stokes and Lazarus Banks, Muncie, June 22.
A boy to Sabrina Fair and Jordan Hicks, Daleville, June 22.
A girl to Faith Little and Storm McLaughlin, Yorktown, June 22.
A boy to Alex and Kelsey Stafford, Alexandria, June 22.
A girl to Tiffany Rogers and Ian Turner, Elwood, June 22.
A boy to Neil and Morgan Stevens, Alexandria, June 23.
A boy to Jamie Howard and David Sylvia, Anderson, June 24.
A girl to Tom and Ashley Harty, Yorktown, June 25.
A boy to Hailey Barton, Muncie, June 26.
A boy to Joseph and Mahalia Covington, Muncie, June 27.
A boy to Sydney Delancy and Larry Whiteley, Middletown, June 27.