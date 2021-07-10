LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Faith Hamm and Chris Priddy, Frankton, July 1.

A boy to Sean and Carly Dennis, Yorktown, July 1.

A girl to Caitlin Adams and Tyler Turner, Anderson, July 2.

A girl to Ashley Harnish, Muncie, July 3.

A boy to Lucas and Kayla Dollens, Pendleton, July 3.

A girl to Elizabeth Lawrence, Anderson, July 3.

A girl to Trystan Bischof and Darious Hart, Anderson, July 5.

A girl to Connie Jackson Aaron Magee, Anderson, July 6.

