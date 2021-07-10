Area births include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Faith Hamm and Chris Priddy, Frankton, July 1.
A boy to Sean and Carly Dennis, Yorktown, July 1.
A girl to Caitlin Adams and Tyler Turner, Anderson, July 2.
A girl to Ashley Harnish, Muncie, July 3.
A boy to Lucas and Kayla Dollens, Pendleton, July 3.
A girl to Elizabeth Lawrence, Anderson, July 3.
A girl to Trystan Bischof and Darious Hart, Anderson, July 5.
A girl to Connie Jackson Aaron Magee, Anderson, July 6.
