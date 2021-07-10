Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.