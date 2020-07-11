Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Leeza Sanders and Johnnie Gosha Sr., Anderson, June 23.
A girl to Madison Mitchell and Colten Smith, Anderson, June 25.
A boy to Alexis Peters and Gabriel Walker, Alexandria, June 26.
A girl to Ben Smiley and Ashley Williams, Anderson, July 1.
A girl to Chelsea Northern, Anderson, July 1.
A boy to Taylor Cumings, Muncie, July 1.
A girl to Randy and Laci Ramsey, Alexandria, July 2.
A boy to Bryanna Anderson and Daiquan Porter, Anderson, July 3.
A girl to Frank and Danielle Randazzo, Marion, July 6.
A girl to Daisy Harker, Muncie, July 7.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Cody Lee and Brittenee Taylor Chism, Anderson, June 28.
A girl to Conor Lee and Julianne Raypholtz, Muncie, June 28.
A boy to Aaron James and Daisha Mae Berry, Anderson, July 4.
