Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Leeza Sanders and Johnnie Gosha Sr., Anderson, June 23.

A girl to Madison Mitchell and Colten Smith, Anderson, June 25.

A boy to Alexis Peters and Gabriel Walker, Alexandria, June 26.

A girl to Ben Smiley and Ashley Williams, Anderson, July 1.

A girl to Chelsea Northern, Anderson, July 1.

A boy to Taylor Cumings, Muncie, July 1.

A girl to Randy and Laci Ramsey, Alexandria, July 2.

A boy to Bryanna Anderson and Daiquan Porter, Anderson, July 3.

A girl to Frank and Danielle Randazzo, Marion, July 6.

A girl to Daisy Harker, Muncie, July 7.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Cody Lee and Brittenee Taylor Chism, Anderson, June 28.

A girl to Conor Lee and Julianne Raypholtz, Muncie, June 28.

A boy to Aaron James and Daisha Mae Berry, Anderson, July 4.

