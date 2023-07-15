Area births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Austin and Tiffany Mefford, Alexandria, May 17.
A boy to Andrea Halladay, Anderson, May 21.
A girl to Ariona Poole and Bailey Hunt, Anderson, May 22.
A boy to Samantha Davis and Jacob Kocher, Anderson, May 25.
A boy to Shelby King, Pendleton, May 30.
A girl to Joshua and Shelby Reneau, Fairmount, June 3.
A boy to Mayzie Hinkle and Rylan Denney, Anderson, June 4.
A girl to Jeremy and Zoraida Kinley, Anderson, June 7.
A boy to Samari Fisher and Bra’on White, Anderson, June 8.
A boy to Ronica Cantrell and Joshua Robinson, Anderson, June 17.
A boy to Bradley and Magen Thomas, Anderson, June 23.
A girl to Dakota Mattox and Thomas Hess, Eaton, July 10.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Katelynn Amos and Kyson Jordan, Anderson, July 6.
A boy to Zach and Carissa Stephens, Noblesville, July 6.
A boy to Brandon and Breanna Worrell, Marion, July 6.
A boy to Alexis Wills and Veldon Thompson, Anderson, July 7.
A boy to Andreana Langford and Cory Lewis, Anderson, July 7.
A boy to Jamie Alexander, Anderson, July 7.
A boy to Haylee Hines and Gabriel Ballinger, Anderson, July 7.
A girl to Ken and Sarah Lutes, Anderson, July 11.