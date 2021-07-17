Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Brandon and Stephanie Hill, Alexandria, July 7.
A girl to Janice Hobbs and Nigel Moore, Anderson, July 8.
A girl to Kaila Fuller Carter and Isreal Haley, Anderson, July 12.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 6:54 am
