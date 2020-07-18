Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Eric and Maria Shannon, Anderson, June 12.
A girl to Michael and Mackenzie Deckard, Anderson, June 13.
A girl to Alize Jones and Jalen Swain, Anderson, June 13.
A boy to Breanna Eveslage and Steven Husted, Anderson, June 13.
A girl to Johnathan and Colleen Gordillo, Daleville, June 14.
A boy to Destiny Shafer and Adam Smith, Muncie, June 14.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Cody Lee and Brittenee Taylor Chism, Anderson, June 28.
A girl to Conor Lee and Julianne Brooke Raypholtz, Muncie, June 28.
A boy to Aaron James and Daisha Mae Berry, Anderson, July 4.
