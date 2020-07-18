LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Eric and Maria Shannon, Anderson, June 12.

A girl to Michael and Mackenzie Deckard, Anderson, June 13.

A girl to Alize Jones and Jalen Swain, Anderson, June 13.

A boy to Breanna Eveslage and Steven Husted, Anderson, June 13.

A girl to Johnathan and Colleen Gordillo, Daleville, June 14.

A boy to Destiny Shafer and Adam Smith, Muncie, June 14.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Cody Lee and Brittenee Taylor Chism, Anderson, June 28.

A girl to Conor Lee and Julianne Brooke Raypholtz, Muncie, June 28.

A boy to Aaron James and Daisha Mae Berry, Anderson, July 4.

