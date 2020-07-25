Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Dallas Miller and Ethan Richards, Anderson, July 7.
A girl to Nick and Ashley Irwin, Anderson, July 7.
A boy to Kaitlyn Bishir, Anderson, July 8.
A boy to Dominic and Sarah Vicente, Gas City, July 8.
A girl to Andrew Davis and Christine Dupouy Davis, Parker City, July 10.
A boy to Cassandra Corbett and Bradley Gillam, Summitville, July 10.
A girl to Nick and Brittnie Rose, Elwood, July 10.
A girl to Zachary and Melenda Scott, Anderson, July 15.
A girl to Landry Kiser and Gabriel Shoemaker, Anderson, July 15.
A girl to Shaylee Reese and Fortavious Starkey, Anderson, July 15.
A boy to Stephanie Hayword and Jacob Heater, Anderson, July 16.
A girl to Kiersten Gibson and Levi Moreland, Fairmount, July 19.
A girl to Brittany Coleman and Robert McGuire, Anderson, July 20.
