Area births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Rinu Devi and Satvir Singh, Pendleton, July 12.
A girl to Gabrielle Hays and Dustin Cooper, Anderson, July 19.
A girl to Shante Haines and Michael Columbus, Muncie, July 20.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Kelsey Phelps and Joshua Millikan, Alexandria, July 13.
A girl to Elizabeth Musselman and Samuel Martin II, Anderson, July 15.
A girl to Maria Harrell and Jonathon Hendrick, Elwood, July 16.
A girl to Alaina Cullen and Justin Brown, Anderson, July 18.
A boy to Christiana Riley and Tyler Newberry, Anderson, July 18.
A boy to Selena Goldsmith, Anderson, July 19.
A girl to Cole and Margee Walker, Muncie, July 19.
A girl to Taylor Wolfgang and Skyler McDaniel, Middletown, July 21.
A girl to Kevin and Hillary Rhodes, Muncie, July 21.