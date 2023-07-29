LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Rinu Devi and Satvir Singh, Pendleton, July 12.

A girl to Gabrielle Hays and Dustin Cooper, Anderson, July 19.

A girl to Shante Haines and Michael Columbus, Muncie, July 20.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Kelsey Phelps and Joshua Millikan, Alexandria, July 13.

A girl to Elizabeth Musselman and Samuel Martin II, Anderson, July 15.

A girl to Maria Harrell and Jonathon Hendrick, Elwood, July 16.

A girl to Alaina Cullen and Justin Brown, Anderson, July 18.

A boy to Christiana Riley and Tyler Newberry, Anderson, July 18.

A boy to Selena Goldsmith, Anderson, July 19.

A girl to Cole and Margee Walker, Muncie, July 19.

A girl to Taylor Wolfgang and Skyler McDaniel, Middletown, July 21.

A girl to Kevin and Hillary Rhodes, Muncie, July 21.

