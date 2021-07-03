Recent births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Chelsea Dolliver and Terry Benefiel, New Castle, June 23.
A girl to Katie Hartwell and Cody Boyce, Alexandria, June 26.
A girl to Anthony and Ashley Zimmerman, Alexandria, June 27.
A boy to Alaron Larry and Jaydeyon Patterson, Anderson, June 27.
A boy to Elexis Cain and Trace Joiner, Daleville, June 28.
Twins, a girl and a boy, to Franette Fisher-Hayden and Winston Jones, Anderson, June 28.
A girl to Courtney Talley and Raekwon Dorsey, Muncie, June 28.
A boy to Jacob and Shannon Muncey, Muncie, June 29.
A boy to Chajana Berry, Anderson, June 30.
A girl to Sierra Townsend, Anderson, June 30.
