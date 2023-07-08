LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Hilary Rodriguez, Anderson, June 28.

A boy to Mariah Adams and Kobe Clay, Anderson, June 28.

A boy to Kristen Wood and Jourdyn Thomas, Elwood, June 29.

A boy to Bailey Ferguson, Alexandria, June 29.

A girl to Zharia Warrior and Cordarryl Rogers, Anderson, June 29.

A boy to Casey and Rebecca Judd, Anderson, June 30.

A boy to Ashton Humphrey and David Archer, Anderson, July 1.

A girl to Rachel Harris and Kevin Schultz, Orestes, July 4.

A girl to Malorie Shearer and Logan Misson, Gas City, July 4.

Tags

Trending Video