Recent births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Amber Montgomery and Andrew Martin, Anderson, July 16.

A girl to Melody Dunwiddie and Nathan LaRue, Chesterfield, July 16.

A girl to Sarah Joy, Anderson, July 22.

A boy to Malinda Brooks, Anderson, July 22.

A girl to Samantha Jones and Desmond Edmonds, Anderson, July 23.

A boy to Sarah Reason and Zach Finn, Muncie, July 23.

A girl to Sidney Phillips, Middletown, July 23.

A boy to Juan and Hayley Cortes, Anderson, July 23.

A girl to Aaron Keith and Ashley Lee Robb, Alexandria, July 15.

A girl to Marissa Ann Motsinger and Donald Robert Coburn, Anderson, July 15.

A girl to Jessica Erin Bergman and Robert Daniel Wills, Anderson, July 18.

A boy to Krystal Nicole Faulstich and Aaron Lee Neese, Elwood, July 19.

