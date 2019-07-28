Recent births at local hospitals include:
A girl to Amber Montgomery and Andrew Martin, Anderson, July 16.
A girl to Melody Dunwiddie and Nathan LaRue, Chesterfield, July 16.
A girl to Sarah Joy, Anderson, July 22.
A boy to Malinda Brooks, Anderson, July 22.
A girl to Samantha Jones and Desmond Edmonds, Anderson, July 23.
A boy to Sarah Reason and Zach Finn, Muncie, July 23.
A girl to Sidney Phillips, Middletown, July 23.
A boy to Juan and Hayley Cortes, Anderson, July 23.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Aaron Keith and Ashley Lee Robb, Alexandria, July 15.
A girl to Marissa Ann Motsinger and Donald Robert Coburn, Anderson, July 15.
A girl to Jessica Erin Bergman and Robert Daniel Wills, Anderson, July 18.
A boy to Krystal Nicole Faulstich and Aaron Lee Neese, Elwood, July 19.
