Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Daynesha Glover, Anderson, May 25.
A boy to Sellina Murdock and Chris Wolfe, Muncie, May 25.
A girl to Amanda Goodson and Joshua Pugh, Anderson, May 26.
A boy to Ruby Baker and Kivan Faulstich, Anderson, May 26.
A boy to Makiya Jordan and Tony Malone, Anderson, May 27.
A boy to Jessica Shopher and Brady Terrell, Muncie, May 28.
A boy to Shirley Stanley and Zac Tooley, Muncie, May 28.
Twin boys to Fredricka Guyton, Anderson, May 28.
A girl to Harley Goodman, Anderson, May 31.
A boy to Nicholas and Clarissa Rodriguez, Muncie, June 2.
A boy to Zach and Ashley Osborn, Muncie, June 2.
A girl to Chris and Bethany J. Cook, Fortville, June 3.
A girl to Lucas and Abigail R. Wright, Albany, June 3.
A girl to Lorraine N. Bixby and Esli Dimas, Elwood, June 3.
A girl to Brittni Huffer and Andy Watkins, Anderson, June 4.
A girl to Stephanie Hedgecraft, Alexandria, June 4.
A girl to Morgan Whetsel, Anderson, June 4.
A girl to Chelsea Jones and Dujuan Terrell, Anderson, June 4.
A girl to Cidnee Townsend, Anderson, June 5.
A girl to Kyndra Beardsley and Benjamin Myer, June 6, Alexandria.
A girl to Randy and Ashley Sapp, Mooreland, June 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.