Recent births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Daynesha Glover, Anderson, May 25.

A boy to Sellina Murdock and Chris Wolfe, Muncie, May 25.

A girl to Amanda Goodson and Joshua Pugh, Anderson, May 26.

A boy to Ruby Baker and Kivan Faulstich, Anderson, May 26.

A boy to Makiya Jordan and Tony Malone, Anderson, May 27.

A boy to Jessica Shopher and Brady Terrell, Muncie, May 28.

A boy to Shirley Stanley and Zac Tooley, Muncie, May 28.

Twin boys to Fredricka Guyton, Anderson, May 28.

A girl to Harley Goodman, Anderson, May 31.

A boy to Nicholas and Clarissa Rodriguez, Muncie, June 2.

A boy to Zach and Ashley Osborn, Muncie, June 2.

A girl to Chris and Bethany J. Cook, Fortville, June 3.

A girl to Lucas and Abigail R. Wright, Albany, June 3.

A girl to Lorraine N. Bixby and Esli Dimas, Elwood, June 3.

A girl to Brittni Huffer and Andy Watkins, Anderson, June 4.

A girl to Stephanie Hedgecraft, Alexandria, June 4.

A girl to Morgan Whetsel, Anderson, June 4.

A girl to Chelsea Jones and Dujuan Terrell, Anderson, June 4.

A girl to Cidnee Townsend, Anderson, June 5.

A girl to Kyndra Beardsley and Benjamin Myer, June 6, Alexandria.

A girl to Randy and Ashley Sapp, Mooreland, June 6.

