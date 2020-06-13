Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Christopher Allen and Penny Cherie Doan, Anderson, May 26.
A girl to Jay Eugene and Mickenzie Corey Neal, Yorktown, May 27.
A boy to Tamika Denise Beard, Anderson, June 1.
A boy to Darian Robin Stephenson and Harry James Walters, Anderson, June 4.
A boy to Shawnquiece Dacrea Irving and John Robert Watson, Anderson, June 5.
A girl to Garrett Randell and Alexis Nioka Ogle-Short, Anderson, June 5.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Tiffany Puckett, Alexandria, June 3.
A girl to Marissa Garrett and Dylan Alspaugh, Anderson, June 4.
A girl to Joshua and Miranda Hill, New Castle, June 4.
A girl to Arvell and Robin Steward, Anderson, June 8.
A boy to Skyler and Jenna Beindorf, Muncie, June 8.
A girl to Shianne Lee and Cody Brooks, Muncie, June 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.