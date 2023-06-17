Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Anthony and Ruthanne Grigoletti, Muncie, June 8.
A girl to Kiera Griffin, Anderson, June 9.
A girl to Alejandro Ramirez-Marquez and Kayla Marquez, Anderson, June 9.
A boy to Erika Chambers and Dennis Johnson, Anderson, June 10.
A boy to Isabelle Krompack and Edmon Peters, Anderson, June 11.
A girl to Christopher and Danielle Arthur, Elwood, June 11.
A boy to Emily Dildine and Benjamin Chaney, Lapel, June 13.
A girl to Syria Moffitt and Ricky Paige, Anderson, June 13.
A girl to Destini Lanning and Jackie Haines, Alexandria, June 13.
A boy to Chandra Zuniga and Julio Galindo, Alexandria, June 14.